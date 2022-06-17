Lower Humidity Through The Weekend

Discussion:

Scattered storms will develop this afternoon with a few potentially becoming severe. Damaging wind, hail and frequent lightning are the primary threats. With a cold front crossing the region today and the ridge of high pressure slightly shifting west, we will see humidity fall and temperatures return closer to average this weekend. Unfortunately, that shift is short-lived as the ridge will build back over the region next week allowing for another heat wave to dominate the area.

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered storms through mid evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Humidity drastically drops through the day. High temperatures top out near 90. A bit breezy with a north wind at 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Refreshing and comfortable. Early morning lows will bottom out near 60 across the Piedmont and in the 40s in the Mountains. Highs top out in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Next Week: Heat wave returns with 100 degrees likely by Wednesday.

Have a great evening and weekend! Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!

Kaitlin