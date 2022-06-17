“No Swimming” Advisory Lifted For Cove On Lake Norman

The Latest:

A “No Swimming” advisory was lifted for a portion of a cove on Lake Norman Friday.

Original Story (6/16/22):

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A “No Swimming” advisory was issued for a portion of a cove on Lake Norman Thursday following a discharge of sewage.

The advisory was issued after an estimated 600 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a damaged pipe on Meta Road in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.

Authorities say the damage was caused by a private contractor while they were performing horizontal directional drilling.

The pipe has since been repaired and the discharge stopped, according to a news release.

Crews will monitor water quality in the area until conditions are deemed safe for human contact at which time the advisory will be lifted.

To get notifications of “No Swimming” advisories in Mecklenburg County, text MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.