Charlotte Celebrates Juneteenth

CHARLOTTE N.C. –Before we jump into the celebrations… let’s cover the important stuff.

What is Juneteenth?!

For those of you who don’t know, Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on the 19th of June to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US.

On this day, 157 years ago (1865), enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free. A century and a half later, people across the U.S. continue to celebrate the day, which is now officially recognized as a federal holiday!

Now…Let’s party! Check out these celebrations happening in charlotte Sunday, June 19.

Elements of freedom at the Harvey B, Gantt Center For African-America Arts + Culture

The Harvey B Gantt Center invites you to celebrate the reason for the Juneteenth season at the Gantt with an afternoon of music, conversation, and creative expression for all attendees. Check out the line-up of fun, engaging, and interactive events trumpeting the elements of freedom here.

SOUL: A Juneteenth Cultural Celebration





The celebration is packed with Afro, House, Tribal, and Soul sound brought to you by @kylegenesis, @seebirdgo ,@djtrife and @djstillwheel! Join us as we commemorate & celebrate African American Independence Day. Click here to buy your tickets.

West Trade Juneteenth Festival

The Queen City is calling all family and friends to come to enjoy fellowship, empowerment, fun, and cultural entertainment in honor of Juneteenth. There will be a variety of vendors, attractions, food, drinks, raffles & giveaways, and a welcoming environment for socialization. To learn more Click here.

The Warmack

Infinite Energy Presents: Juneteenth Brunch Celebration. Come enjoy a lovely brunch prepared by chef Kingsley and music by DJ Micki Blendz + FIJBOI Dlo. Click here to buy your ticket for more information.