Edge On The Clock: T-Mobile Offers Gas Discounts To Lure In New Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Oreo’s latest limited-edition flavor is inspired by Neapolitan ice cream. It features vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate creme. And instead of the typical chocolate Oreos, they’re sandwiched between two waffle cone-flavored cookies. The treats go on sale next month.

Plus, Chipotle is testing Mexican cauliflower rice! It’s grilled riced cauliflower with the same spices as the Mexican rice. And, it’s keto, vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and grain-free.

And, T-Mobile is offering some awesome summer travel perks, including a gas discount. The wireless carrier is taking 25 cents off a gallon, up to 20 gallons, at Shell stations. They’re also offering a free year membership to AAA.

