“Healthy Coke” Mixture May Not Be So Healthy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “Healthy Coke” may not be so healthy – or tasty – after all. The TikTok trend has the internet gagging. TikTok user Amanda Jones shared the idea, saying she got it from her Pilates instructor, and it’s gone viral. Jones says if you mix balsamic vinegar with a flavored seltzer water, it’s tastes like Coca-Cola. She says she’s been drinking the concoction for 2 years.

But health experts warn the acidic mixture can be bad for your teeth and stomach. The American Dental Association recommends using a straw to protect your teeth.

Our question of the night: do you think the “Healthy Coke” will taste anything like Coca-Cola?

