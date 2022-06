1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department says that a house fire in south-east Charlotte was accidental due to an electrical issue.

Before 11 a.m. on Saturday, a home in the 6700 block of Augustine Way caught fire. Thirty firefighters were able to put out the fire in twenty minutes.

Two dogs were rescued from the home, but no one was injured. It is estimated that the fire caused $54,000 worth of damage.