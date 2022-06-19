Victim’s Name Released In Fatal York County Accident

THE LATEST:

YORK COUTNY, S.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person they believe died in a fatal car crash on S.C. Highway 49.

Willian Bradley, 68, of Gastonia, has been identified as the driver; however, official confirmation will require an autopsy.

Officials say that on June 17th, Mr. Bradley traveled off the road, hit a culvert, and crossed Campbell Road, where he hit a tree and caught on fire.

PREVIOUSLY (6/18/22):

YORK COUTNY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has died after their car crashed Friday night.

This happened June 17th, around 4:45 p.m. on S.C. Highway 49 near Campbell Road, about four miles north of the city of York, S.C.

According to the SCHP, the driver of a 2009 Toyota SUV traveled off the road and struck a tree. The driver died on the scene.