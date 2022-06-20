Edge On The Clock: Amber Heard Spotted Shopping At TJ Maxx

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A near-mint condition, sealed, 1986 VHS copy of Back To The Future recently sold for $75,000 at auction. That’s a new record-selling price for a videotape. The VHS tape was from a private collection owned by actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the 80’s classic film. Wilson originally offered the copy with other tapes on eBay, but overwhelming response led him to reach out to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

Plus, legendary investor Warren Buffett’s annual auction to have lunch with him just went for a record-breaking price: $19M! The bidder is remaining anonymous.

And, Amber Heard is now one of us. The actress was spotted shopping at TJ Maxx over the weekend, and it is sending social media into a frenzy. According to TMZ, the Aquaman star is broke after a jury awarded her ex Johnny Depp more than $10M for defamatory statements she made.

