Heat Builds Through Mid-Week

New: Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday from 10 am – 8 pm for Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Discussion:

An area of high pressure will keep the area dry through the first half of the week. Heat will build through midweek with the hottest day of the year possible on Wednesday. Thankfully, the humidity will not be as high as last week, but the heat will be so be careful! Rain chances increase by Thursday, but no one day will be a washout this week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: The hottest day of the week and possibly the year. Actual high temperatures near 100.

Thursday: PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.