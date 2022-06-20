Juneteenth Closures for Monday, June 20th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Mecklenburg County, NC – Mecklenburg County offices and services will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, for the Juneteenth holiday.

This includes all units of:

Department of Social Services (DSS) The Department of Social Services hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. To report abuse of seniors or the disabled, call 704-336-CARE (2273). To report abuse, neglect, or human trafficking of children, call 980-31-HELPS (43577).

Public Health

Elections Office

Tax Office

Register of Deeds Office

Land Use and Environmental Services Agency Offices

Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Centers – The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County towns may provide residential collection service. Residents should check their respective collectors’ web sites for details.

Park and Recreation –

All Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, Aquatic Facilities, Skate Park – Closed 6/20

Nature Centers –Closed 6/20

CharMeck 311 holiday hours vary. Check the website for more information. Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, storm water and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests online 24 hours a day or access dozens of city services by downloading the CLT+ mobile app. Please call 911 for any emergencies.