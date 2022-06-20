West Charlotte Fire Brought Under Control, $60K In Damages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters brought a fire at a west Charlotte business under control within 30 minutes on Sunday.
No one was injured in the accidental fire at BlueSky Solutions, located at on Hovis Road, that caused an estimated $60,000 in damages, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Fire officials say the small fire was held in check by a sprinkler system.
Update 2nd Alarm Structure Fire; CFD Investigators deemed the fire accidental; small fire held in check by sprinkler system; estimated fire loss $60k. https://t.co/GipeA268mb pic.twitter.com/uUzlfjCcrx
— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 20, 2022