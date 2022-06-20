West Charlotte Fire Brought Under Control, $60K In Damages

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters brought a fire at a west Charlotte business under control within 30 minutes on Sunday.

No one was injured in the accidental fire at BlueSky Solutions, located at on Hovis Road, that caused an estimated $60,000 in damages, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials say the small fire was held in check by a sprinkler system.