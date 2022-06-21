Dine Out For Kids 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg (CIS-Charlotte) is hosting its signature community event, Dine Out For Kids ®, Tuesday, June 21.

All you have to do is dine at a participating restaurant and a portion of the sales will go to CIS.

The fundraising event raises awareness for educational equity and benefits thousands of local students in public schools.

If you can’t dine at the restaurant, you can also do take-out or donate to CIS.

Participating Restaurants:

Alexander Michael’s

Artisen Old Fashioned Gelato – Matthews

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – Ballantyne, Christenbury, Dilworth, Gastonia, Huntersville, Mooresville

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – Birkdale, Blakeney, Dilworth, Foxcroft

Café Monte

Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille

Dogwood Southern Table & Bar

Dressler’s – Birkdale, Metropolitan

Eddie’s Place

Famous Toastery of University

Fin & Fino

The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters

Golden Set Café & Gelato – Ballantyne

Haberdish

Harper’s Restaurant – SouthPark& Gelato

HMSHost – Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 1897 Marketplace, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Phillips Seafood, Original Rum Bar & Grill, Stock Car Café, Summer House, Tequileria, Whisky River

Johnny Burrito

Kona Ice of Cabarrus County

La Caseta – Camp North End

Lang Van

Little Mama’s

Mama Ricotta’s

Manolo’s Latin Bakery

Mert’s Heart & Soul

Midwood Smokehouse – Ballantyne, Birkdale Village, Park Road Shopping Center, Plaza Midwood

Mimosa Grill

Nothing But Noodles – Steele Creek, Stonecrest

Paco’s Tacos and Tequila

The Porter’s House

Queen City Poppin’

Sabor Latin Street Grill

Three Amigos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

TRUE Crafted Pizza – Stonecrest

YAFO Kitchen – Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, SouthPark