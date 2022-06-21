Dine Out For Kids 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg (CIS-Charlotte) is hosting its signature community event, Dine Out For Kids ®, Tuesday, June 21.
All you have to do is dine at a participating restaurant and a portion of the sales will go to CIS.
The fundraising event raises awareness for educational equity and benefits thousands of local students in public schools.
If you can’t dine at the restaurant, you can also do take-out or donate to CIS.
Participating Restaurants:
Alexander Michael’s
Artisen Old Fashioned Gelato – Matthews
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – Ballantyne, Christenbury, Dilworth, Gastonia, Huntersville, Mooresville
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – Birkdale, Blakeney, Dilworth, Foxcroft
Café Monte
Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille
Dogwood Southern Table & Bar
Dressler’s – Birkdale, Metropolitan
Eddie’s Place
Famous Toastery of University
Fin & Fino
The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters
Golden Set Café & Gelato – Ballantyne
Haberdish
Harper’s Restaurant – SouthPark& Gelato
HMSHost – Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 1897 Marketplace, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Phillips Seafood, Original Rum Bar & Grill, Stock Car Café, Summer House, Tequileria, Whisky River
Johnny Burrito
Kona Ice of Cabarrus County
La Caseta – Camp North End
Lang Van
Little Mama’s
Mama Ricotta’s
Manolo’s Latin Bakery
Mert’s Heart & Soul
Midwood Smokehouse – Ballantyne, Birkdale Village, Park Road Shopping Center, Plaza Midwood
Mimosa Grill
Nothing But Noodles – Steele Creek, Stonecrest
Paco’s Tacos and Tequila
The Porter’s House
Queen City Poppin’
Sabor Latin Street Grill
Three Amigos Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
TRUE Crafted Pizza – Stonecrest
YAFO Kitchen – Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, SouthPark