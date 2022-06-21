Edge On The Clock: Dave Chappelle Declines Honor To Re-Name High School Theater After Him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Comedian Dave Chappelle says the theater at his former high school will no longer be named after him. He deferred the honor Monday night while attending a dedication ceremony for the theater at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. He says the reason for the decision is due to backlash he received from students regarding his controversial Netflix special, and he didn’t want his name to be a distraction.

Plus, Netflix is bracing for more layoffs. According to Variety, the cuts will be similar to those taken in May, when the streaming giant laid off 150 employees and dozens of contract and part time workers. It’s unclear which departments will be hit, but Variety reports that impacted staff are expected to be notified in coming days.

And, Elon Musk is one step closer to taking over Twitter. Twitter’s board of directors unanimously recommended to vote to approve selling the company to Musk on Tuesday, saying the deal is the best one for shareholders.

Click “play” on the video above to learn more about these Edge On The Clock stories!