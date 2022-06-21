Public Health Will Offer COVID-19 Vaccines For Children 6 Months And Up Starting June 23 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( News Release ) Mecklenburg County, NC – Starting this Thursday, June 23, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to children 6 months of age and older at Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) immunization clinic locations (Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road and Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road) on a walk-in basis during the regular business hours below:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.– 4:30 p.m (CLOSED FOR LUNCH 12–1 p.m.) Wednesday: 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. (CLOSED FOR LUNCH 2–3 p.m.) In addition, MCPH is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, June 25 at the Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford d., Charlotte) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can make an appointment online in advance or walk-in.COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are also available through local provider locations, pharmacies, and community clinics and events. To find a vaccine close to you or request mobile vaccination services, visit MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.

“We are pleased to be able to offer vaccine to all our residents and hope they will consider vaccinating the whole family to give everyone the best protection,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, MCPH Director. “Vaccination is still the best defense against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

On June 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is already authorized for children ages 5 and up and adults. The Moderna vaccine is currently authorized for children under 5 and adults 18 and older. CDC is meeting later this month regarding recommending the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6-18.

The best protection against COVID-19 is prevention. Make sure you and your family are up to date on vaccines and boosters.That means everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated, and everyone 5 years old and up should have a booster vaccine when eligible. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are free regardless of insurance or immigration status.

For more information about Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 indicators, vaccines, testing, treatment and resources, visit mecknc.gov/COVID-19.