StarMed Healthcare Will Give Away Baby Formula At Several Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare, to help combat a nationwide shortage, will give away free cans of baby formula across several counties in North Carolina beginning today.

Parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration, and the formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Here is the schedule and locations for the giveaways:

Tues. June 21: Catawba Health Dept., 3070 11 th Ave. Dr. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602. Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wed., June 22: Nova Credit Union, 169 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC, 28081. Time: Noon – 4 p.m.

Thur., June 23: Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101. Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri., June 24: Asheville Mall, 3 South Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC, 28805. Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sat., June 25: Four Seasons Mall, 410 Four Seasons Towne Centre, Greensboro, NC, 27407. Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mon., June 27: Wake Tech (North campus), 6600 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, NC 27616. Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“StarMed is happy to help parents and caregivers in our communities who have been struggling for months to find baby formula,” said Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO. “We admire their dedication, effort, and determination and we’re glad to help in any way that we can during these trying times. Every person’s health is important, especially our youngest ages.”

StarMed began hosting baby formula giveaways in May and will monitor supplies and availability for the potential of scheduling future events. The nationwide baby formula shortage began in late 2021 as a result of supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, product recalls and a large manufacturing plant shutdown.