Text2Win Heroes Convention Weekend Passes

Text FANTASTIC to 31403 by 10 AM Thursday for your chance to win a HeroesCon Weekend Family Ticket Package! The 40th annual Heroes Convention is coming this weekend, June 24-26, at the Charlotte Convention Center! Three winners will each receive a pair of weekend passes to HeroesCon – 18s and under are free!

Weekend passes can be bought online here. Day tickets must be bought at the Convention Center’s box office. And remember, 18’s and under are free! More details here: heroesonline.com

Winners will receive instructions on how to claim their prize after the contest ends. Prizes must be claimed by 5PM Thursday, June 23rd or risk delay receiving the passes or possibly forfeit.

Heroes Convention 2022 Weekend Pass Text Contest Official Rules

June 21, 2022

3 Winners: Prize includes two weekend passes to the Heroes Convention, June 24-26, 2022, at the Charlotte Convention Center (ARV $100 per pair of passes).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary.

Viewers must text the word “FANTASTIC” to 31403 to enter.

Deadline for entries is 10 AM Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.

Winners will be randomly selected at 10 AM and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize.

Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified.

Entrants will be prompted to join the WCCB Text Club if they’re not already a member.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of Heroes Aren’t Hard To Find / Heroes Convention and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”), or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: www.wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winners will be notified by text with instructions on how to claim the prize no later than an hour after the contest closes (“deadline for entries”). Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so. Prize must be claimed by 5PM Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 or risk forfeit.

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-372-1800

Hours: M-F 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM