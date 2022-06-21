World Cup Fans Banned From Non-Marital Sex In Qatar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Traveling soccer fans could be in for a shock at this year’s World Cup. The Middle East nation of Qatar, which is hosting the tournament, is enforcing a strict sex ban for single fans. Pre-marital sex is illegal in the conservative country. If you are caught, you could face up to seven years in prison.

The 2022 World Cup chief executive from Qatar says public displays of affection are not part of their culture, and it applies across the board. There won’t be much partying going on either, with alcohol consumption also strictly prohibited in public.

Some Twitter users say the law is a major deterrent. One user writes, “You can get arrested at this year’s World Cup for pre-marital sex because it’s against the law in Qatar. As if the $1,600 ticket price wasn’t enough to keep me away, now I’m really not going.” Another saying, “The award for the least-thought-through-idea ever goes to the World Cup being hosted by Qatar.”

Our question of the night: would the ban stop you from going to the World Cup?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Sports anchor Kelli Bartik