8PM: The Flash “Negative, Part One”

Team Flash are in for a fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris discovers the cause of her time sickness on a new episode of The Flash airing at 8PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About The Flash:

After being struck by lightning, CSI investigator Barry Allen awakens from a nine-month coma to discover he has been granted the gift of super speed. Teaming up with S.T.A.R. Labs, Barry takes on the persona of The Flash, the Fastest Man Alive, to protect his city.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.