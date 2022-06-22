CATS: Expect Delays On Buses Due To Operator Shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Riders can expect delays on all CATS bus routes due to operator absences.
Charlotte Area Transit System officials ask for patience as they work to address the industry-wide labor shortage.
Due to operator absences, expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes.
Today’s bus operator absences: 107
For real-time info on your route, download the CATS-Pass app: https://t.co/ME2RLYloE6
Thanks for your patience as we work to address the industry-wide labor shortage.
— CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) June 22, 2022