Humidity & Rain Chances Rising

Charlotte reached 101° Wednesday afternoon making this the hottest temperature in 3,636 days – since July 8th, 2012. This also breaks the previous record for the day of 100° set in 2015.

Discussion:

After such a hot day temperatures will take a while to cool this evening. Overnight lows bottom out in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Most of us will stay dry, but a stray shower entering the region later this evening and overnight is possible. Rain chances and humidity will increase by Thursday PM which will be a pattern that will stick around through the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mugginess back in the air. PM widely scattered showers and storms. High: 94.

Friday: Mostly sunny. PM isolated showers and storms. High: 90.

Weekend: Unsettled, hot and humid. PM isolated showers and storms each day with high temperatures near 90.

Notes:

– At least 1,000 dead and hundreds are injured in Afghanistan after a M 5.9 earthquake.

– Parade of planets in the predawn sky! Time: 5:30 – 6:30 am. What: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn will dazzle across the sky from low in the east to high in the south.

– It is lightning safety awareness week

– All is quiet in the tropics