Police: Search Continues For Lenoir Woman Who Has Been Missing For Over A Year

LENOIR, N.C. — Lenoir Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing back in February of 2021.

Investigators say April Michelle Reid, 37, was reported missing by family members on March 20th, 2021.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation to determine the circumstance of her disappearance and whereabouts, but have no yet located her.

Family members say they last spoke with Reid on or around February 28th, 2021.

Police say she was last seen on February 15th, 2021 on a surveillance camera in Hickory, N.C.

Investigators say Reid did not have a car and was traveling with acquaintances.

She is described as a White woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Reid is known to require the assistance of a cane to walk.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the City of Lenoir Police Department’s Communications Center at 828-757-2100.

There is a $1,000 reward available through Crime Stoppers for anyone who can provide information leading to Reid’s whereabouts.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling 828-758-8300.