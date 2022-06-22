StarMed Healthcare Has COVID-19 Vaccinations For Kids Younger Than 5, Pfizer Currently Unavailable

The Latest:

StarMed Healthcare says due to unexpected shipping delays it does not currently have access to the Pfizer vaccine for children under 5-years-old.

Officials say the shipment of Pfizer vaccines should arrive later on Wednesday.

StarMed does have the Moderna vaccine ready to administer to children.

Because of unexpected shipping delays, we may not have the Pfizer vaccine for children younger than 5 today. Crossing our fingers, it’s expected to arrive later today. We DO have the Moderna vaccine and will be administering it today. Hang in there and I’ll keep you posted ❤️✨ — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) June 22, 2022

Original Story (6/20/22):

CHARLOTTE, NC – StarMed Healthcare will begin providing the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months up to 5 years old on Wednesday. The vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are the same as vaccines for adults, but will be administered to children in smaller doses:

Pfizer recommends three (3) doses at one-tenth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be three weeks after the first, followed by a third shot at least two months later.

Moderna recommends two (2) doses at one-fourth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be about four weeks after the first.

Parents can register their children here for a vaccination at a StarMed Healthcare location. There is no cost to get vaccinated, with or without insurance, regardless of your immigration status.

“Kids can finally have the protection that will keep them safe,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, the Chief Medical Officer at Starmed Healthcare.

Four StarMed locations will offer the vaccinations:

FreeMore Clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC, 28208

Eastland Clinic, 5344 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28212

Four Seasons, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC, 27407

4355 Gum Branch Rd., Jacksonville, NC, 28540

“We are thrilled to be able to protect our youngest people and provide another step toward ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed Healthcare. “It is important to vaccinate as much of our population as possible and this provides children, their families, and their communities better protection.”

In 2021, StarMed participated in the clinical research trial for the Moderna vaccine, to help determine its safety and efficacy.

“StarMed has been proud to be part of the research for Moderna to prove that this vaccine is safe and effective for kids,” Dr. Piramzadian said. “We thank all the parents and children who have been part of the study.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the vaccine in children 5 and younger on June 15 and it was approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 19. The temporary side effects are similar to adults: a sore arm at the injection site, headache, and being tired or achy for a day or two.

A COVID-19 vaccination can protect children against the virus, and the people around them. If a child does become infected with the virus, they may not become as sick as they would without the vaccine.

Children and families are urged to continue social distancing, wearing masks in crowded places, and handwashing, even after receiving a vaccination.

Additional details are available at StarMed Healthcare’s website, and social media sites (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).