The Snark: Mayor McCheese, Scarecrow Love & Other Horrors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On the season finale of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” the crew celebrates the end of their charter season with a rager and grilled cheese. Derek somehow connects it to Mayor McCheese.

Derek gives us a first look at “Mathis Family Matters.”

Plus, the greatest horror movies of all time, scarecrow love & clothing for avatars.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook