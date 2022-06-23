Beloved Local Restaurant Named Best Burger Spot In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hailey Bieber is being sued for copyright infringement after launching her own skincare line. The new line launched earlier this month and is named Rhode, after her middle name. The problem is, there’s also a fashion company called Rhode. The owners are suing Bieber, saying she tried to buy the rights to the name four years ago, but they declined. They want her to change her company’s name.

Plus, Dave and Buster’s wants to give you a night to remember in the great indoors. The restaurant and entertainment chain is building a bed and breakfast inside its Miami location for a promotional one-night-only event in July.

And, a beloved local restaurant has been named the best burger spot in North Carolina. Reader’s Digest ranks Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa as number one in the Tar Heel State. The cash-only spot has been open on North Brevard Street since 1973.

