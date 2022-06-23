Biden Administration Moves To Expand Title IX Protections

The Biden administration has proposed a dramatic overhaul of campus sexual assault rules.

The goal is to expand protections for LGBTQ students, bolster the rights of victims and widen colleges’ responsibilities in addressing sexual misconduct.

The proposal comes on the 50th anniversary of the Title IX women’s rights law.

It’s intended to replace a set of controversial rules issued during the Trump administration by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The current education secretary, Miguel Cardona, says Title IX has been “instrumental” in fighting sexual assault and violence in education.

The new proposal is almost certain to be challenged by conservatives, and it’s expected to lead to new legal battles over the rights of transgender students in schools, especially in sports.