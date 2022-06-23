Federal Jury Convicts Hickory Man Of Child Sex Crimes

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A federal jury in Statesville has convicted a 31-year-old Hickory man of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

According to filed court documents, trial evidence and witness testimony, between October 29th, 2018 and March 17th, 2019, Vincent Deritis, 33, secretly recorded a minor getting out of the shower.

On April 3rd, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Deritis’s home.

Police say a forensic analysis of electronic devices seized from Deritis’s home as well as his cloud storage account revealed that he possessed images and videos that depicted the minor naked while exiting the shower, photos depicting the minor’s genitalia, and thousands of images of child pornography downloaded from the internet.

The jury convicted Deritis of three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Detectives say Deritis is currently in federal custody and a sentencing date has not yet been set.

Each count of production of child pornography charge carries a minimum statutory sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of no more than 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a news release.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.