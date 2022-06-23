Healthy Headlines: National Safety Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — It’s summer, and that means summer fun. On bikes, on the water. At amusement parks and fireworks shows. But safety is important too, and June is National Safety Month Prevention Month.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Injury Prevention Coordinator, Kelly Moriarty, joins Rising to tell us more about how you can stay safe during your summer activities!

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch the full interview below: