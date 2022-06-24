Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center Closing Over Staffing Issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center will close on December 1st, 2022 due to a staffing shortage, officials say.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) will discontinue operations at the juvenile detention center at the end of the three-year agreement with North Carolina Department of Public Safety, which falls on December 1st.

MCSO outlined in its budget submission to the Mecklenburg County Manager that juvenile detention operations are not a mandated service that MSCO has to provide and had to be considered for reduction to prioritize office mandates given the loss of revenue because of the depopulation efforts recommended by the State after inspections that found staffing at the Detention Center Central inadequate to operate that facility.

Sheriff McFadden said, “I remain committed to the welfare of the youth in Mecklenburg County as I have been over the past four decades. We really had to prioritize the services that we are mandated to provide and discontinuing operations at the Juvenile Detention Center was not an easy decision, but when you consider the operating costs for a non-mandated function it made sound financial sense to end juvenile operations at the end of the three-year agreement with NCDPS. MCSO has a responsibility to submit a fiscally responsible budget and our focus must be on the mandated services that we provide to the citizens of Mecklenburg County. It is the State of North Carolina’s responsibility to provide juvenile detention services and with reduced funding and rising daily cost this area had to be considered for reduction.”

Officials say most employees will be eligible to transfer to Mecklenburg County Detention Center – Central or other vacant

positions at the conclusion of the agreement with NCDPS.

All juveniles currently housed at the MCJDC will be transferred to other NCDPS juvenile detention facilities in the state, according to a news release.