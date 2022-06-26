After Assaulting Stepfather, Cornelius Man Shoots At SWAT Officers

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department says a man is in custody after he assaulted his stepfather, barricaded himself, and shot at officers.

At around 8:45 p.m. on June 25th, Cornelius officers went to a home on Blakely Shores Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance or assault.

At the home, Joseph Pantera, 53, assaulted his stepfather by hitting him over the head with a glass picture frame.

The stepfather was taken to the hospital for a cut on his forehead that required 17 stitches.

Pantera ran into a bonus room above the garage when officers arrived and refused to come out.

After negotiating with Pantera to no avail, police asked North Mecklenburg SWAT and Negotiators to assist.

After about five hours, negotiations had failed and it was decided to deploy chemical munitions. Just seconds later, Pantera started to shoot at officers through a door, wall, and window.

Pantera continued to fire multiple rounds before surrendering. He was taken into custody.

None of the officers shot back at the suspect. Both officers and Joseph Pantera were not injured.

The Cornelius Police Department said that they “would like to thank Davidson PD, Huntersville PD, and CMPD for their assistance during this incident.”

Joseph Pantera is facing multiple charges including the assault on his step father and Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer.