Burke County Deputies Search For Runaway Teen

BURKE CO., N.C. — Burke County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Carissa Annabelle Garrett of Hartland Forest in Morganton, N.C. ran away from her home on June 25th, 2022, according to a news release.

Investigators say she may be traveling on a pink and blue bicycle with the word “Mischievous” written on it.

Police believe she may be trying to get into the Asheville area.

Garrett was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and red fuzzy pajama pants.

Investigators say Garrett is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.