Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Man For Series Of Break-Ins, Robberies

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies say a man was served with more than 27 warrants for his alleged involvement in a string of break-ins and robberies in Lincoln County.

Dustin Edward Thomas, 30, of Iron Station was arrested on a number of felony charges on Saturday, June 25th.

His arrest stems from an investigation into thefts and break-ins that occurred in the area of Old Plank Road between May 31st, 2022 and June 22, 2022, according to a news release.

Detectives say the thefts involved lawn equipment, a four-wheeler, a motorcycle, and three hand guns stolen from vehicles.

On Saturday, deputies learned that Thomas was located at a home on Nolen Acres Lane.

While observing his home, deputies saw Thomas inside, made entry into the home, and took him into custody,

Detectives say they have recovered the lawn equipment and motorcycle.

Thomas was served with 27 warrants including five counts of larceny, six counts of possession of stolen goods, four counts of breaking and entering a building, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Detectives say he is also facing several other charges including possession of a controlled substance inside a penal institution.

Thomas was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $173,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

He will have a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, June 27th.