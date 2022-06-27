Eighth Annual Dragon Boat Festival Attains 32 Teams

SALISBURY, NC (News Release) — The Eighth Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is only 30 days out and the team entries are full. The community day of entertainment is scheduled for Sat., July 23, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Shrine Club on High Rock Lake (6480 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC).

“Our stretch goal for this year’s competition was 32 teams and we have achieved that goal! This will be our largest competitive field in eight years. We are now taking team registrations for a waitlist, just in case a team needs to withdraw,” said Festival Chair Daniel Matangira. “And new for 2022, we have decided to spice up the competition with four teams going head-to-head in heat races beginning with the morning sessions. The fastest teams by time will then compete against their rivals in the afternoon, with the final race determining the championship team. Do I need to remind anyone that the team I sponsored, The Gator Bites, won the overall competition in 2021, and 2019? Perhaps that is why the Festival Committee decided to change up the lanes, to try and upset the reigning team,” laughed Matangira.

The Dragon Boat competition is the highlight of the festival, which features 20 paddlers, one drummer, and one steers-person per each competing over a 300-meter course on water. Each team is placed in heat races determined by category (corporate, community/non-profit, or Club team) then speed, with the final race to determine the overall championship team.

“We are thrilled that all three of Rowan County’s higher education institutions are participating, it will be great to see which school Catawba, Livingstone, or Rowan- Cabarrus Community College has the muscle, willpower, and finesse to conquer the competition. Our Gold sponsors will be posting their best teambuilding efforts, Trinity Oaks Dragon Slayers, Novant Health Healing Dragons, Hotwire Communications Fiber Dragons, and Salcoa Contracting Railway Crossfit,” Continued Matangira.

The event is FREE to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make it a fun lakeside party. However, no pets, coolers nor outside food will be allowed as local food and beverage vendors will have an array of offerings. Parking is $5 per car and is available in adjacent lots to the Shrine Club. F&M Bank will provide trolley rides between the parking areas and the Shrine Club property.

Boats are welcome to view from the main channel or can dock behind the Shrine Club to enjoy the food and festivities.

With more than 3,000 spectators anticipated to attend, make your plans now to attend.

Festival Raceday Schedule:

8 a.m. Spectator gates open & vendor ready for business, team photos

9 a.m. Opening ceremonies, followed by 1st round of races

11 a.m. 2nd round of races

Noon Lunch break w/entertainment, festivities & Drummer Parade

Novant Health Corporate Cup Award Presentation

1 p.m. Semi-finals races

2 p.m. Championship race

3:30 p.m. Awards ceremony

A few corporate sponsorships and vendor opportunities are still available by going to the event website https://rowanchamberdragonboat.org/.

