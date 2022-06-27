Police: Rock Hill Man Arrested For Domestic Violence After Threatening Girlfriend With Knife, Gun

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was arrested and charged on Sunday after a video sent to police depicted him threatening his girlfriend with a knife and gun inside their Rock Hill home.

On June 26th, 2022, the video depicting the act of Domestic Violence was sent to Rock Hill Police.

The incident is believed to have occurred at a home on College Avenue.

Police say the 42-year-old victim was able to be identified and located at her place of employment.

Officers explained to the victim that they were investigating a video they had seen.

The victim told police she made the recording, showing officers the same video on her personal phone.

The victim confirmed the incident location as well, according to a news release.

The victim told police that early Sunday morning her live-in boyfriend, Jermall Brooks, began accusing her of cheating in their relationship and pulled out a firearm and a knife while threatening her.

Officers say they could see on the video Brooks pointing the firearm at the victim while holding the knife.

Officers also noticed the victims’ left elbow was wrapped in a bandage with blood on the edges.

The victim says during the incident, Brooks hit her with a large block of wood which caused the injury.

Based on the investigation, warrants were issued for Jermall Lee Brooks, 45, for Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence.

On Sunday afternoon, police were able to locate Brooks at the home of the incident and arrest him for his active warrants.