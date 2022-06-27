Smart Shopper: Free Concert At Myers Park Presbyterian Church

CHARLOTTE, NC–If you love concerts, this deal will be music to your ears! Myers Park Presbyterian Church has a deal of the day you can’t beat.

This June 27, 2022 at 7 pm, you can enjoy their Glass, Colors, and Blues — Modern String concert. It’s absolutely free and your entire family can join.

Musicians from all over North Carolina are uniting in Charlotte to put on an incredible show. Even though admission is free, if you’d like to make a donation, the donation will benefit the mutual aid group, Feed The Movement CLT.

They’ve been doing incredible work here in Charlotte to help provide hot meals to those in need.

