CHARLOTTE, NC — The winning flavor from the Do Us A Flavor contest has been revealed and it doesn’t disappoint! You can try Happy Hippie for yourself at the Churn Buddies Afton Village location in Concord, NC.

Happy Hippie, a vanilla-based ice cream featuring granola, yogurt-covered raisins, and a honey swirl, was submitted to our Do Us A Flavor contest by Tara Meek.

To learn more about Churn Buddies, please visit churnbuddies.com!