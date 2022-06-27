US Basketball Star Griner Appears In Russian Court

MOSCOW (AP) — More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, a Russian court has set the start date for the criminal trial of the American basketball star Brittney Griner for July 1st.

The Phoenix Mercury star could remain in Russian custody until late autumn as the court extended her detention for a fourth time.

Griner could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs

. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.

On Monday, the court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki extended Griner’s detention for another six months.