10 People Charged During Salisbury ABC Store Investigation

SALISBURY, NC – Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents recently concluded a months-long drug and alcohol investigation that resulted in several arrests, charges, and seizures.

The investigation started due to complaints of illegal drug activity at the ABC store in Salisbury. Throughout the investigation, detectives discovered several illegal alcohol businesses operating out of private residences.

According to a news release, on Friday, June 24th, several law enforcement services including ALE, the Salisbury Police Department, and the North Carolina Secretary of State issued four arrest warrants and three search warrants for drugs and alcohol at the following the addresses:

29 Kesler Street, 204 Llyod Street, and Red’s Mart, located at 1014 West Innes Street.

Authorities say they confiscated two handguns, crack cocaine, around one pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

The following individuals were charged:

Shivam Rajeshbhai Patel, 30, of Indian Land, SC – (owner of Red’s Mart) manufacture drug paraphernalia, delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises, fail to superintend the business

Paula Regina Jones, 54, of Salisbury – (Red’s Mart employee) manufacture drug paraphernalia, deliver drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises

Kristin Leigh Butler, 38, of Salisbury – (Red’s Mart employee) manufacture drug paraphernalia, deliver drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises

Dennis James Wilks, 78, of Salisbury – possess marijuana paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances

Keshawn Jamaine Stoner, 19, of Salisbury – possess marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting public officer

Terry Louis Woods, 63, of Salisbury – sell / deliver cocaine, possess with the intent to sell / deliver (PWISD) cocaine, possess cocaine, sell / deliver marijuana, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana

Claytonia Antionette Huff, 49, of Salisbury – sell / deliver cocaine, PWISD cocaine, possess cocaine, sell / deliver marijuana, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana

Christopher Danelle Weeks, 42, of Salisbury – sell alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit, possess alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permits, sell / deliver marijuana, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, PWISD cocaine, possess Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, possess marijuana paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia

Rosalind Johnson Mcelhaney, 65, of Salisbury – possess alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permit, sell alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit

Weslie Shawnel Fox, 30, of Salisbury – sell / deliver marijuana, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana, maintain a vehicle for controlled substances