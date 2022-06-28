Charlotte Man Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking Of A Minor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal jury has sentenced a Charlotte man to over 12 years in prison for sex trafficking two underage girls.

Dajuan Akeem Blair, 26, was sentenced to 151 months in prison for the charge of sex trafficking of a minor, authorities say.

According to filed documents and statements made at a hearing on Tuesday, Blair was convicted of causing a minor female to engage in prostitution.

Investigators say the victim was a 16-year-old runaway, and she was introduced to Blair by a mutual friend, also a teenager, who had previously dated Blair.

Blair knew both girls were minors, according to a news release.

According to court documents, on December 26th, 2018, Blair rented a motel room in Charlotte.

At the motel room, Blair took photos of the minors and used the pictures to advertise the minors for sex online.

Over the next two days, investigators say Blair arranged sexual encounters for the minors and set the prices for those encounters.

Court records show that Blair took a portion of the minor victim’s earnings from the commercial sex.

“Blair trafficked two underage girls and used them like commodities to be traded for his gain,” said U.S. Attorney King. “Let it be known that severe consequences befall those who engage in this reprehensible conduct,” said U.S. Attorney King.

Authorities say Blair is in federal custody awaiting transportation to a designated federal facility.

The investigation was handled by the FBI, HSI and CMPD.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Lindahl of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.

If you are the victim of a human trafficking or may have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888.