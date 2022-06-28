Chester County Animal Control Seizes 54 Cats From South Carolina Rescue

1/6 Christine Collinge III – Ill Treatment Of Animals

2/6 Channing Collinge – Ill Treatment Of Animals

3/6 0 1

4/6 Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina

5/6 Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina



6/6 Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina











CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies have arrested and charged three people with intentional cruelty to animals after executing a search at a home in Chester County on Friday.

Deputies, with help from Chester County Animal Control, executed a search warrant at a residence on Pall Mall Road in reference to an Ill Treatment of Animals case.

Animal Control seized 54 cats from the organization known as Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina.

On Monday, June 27th, deputies arrested Channing Collinge, Evelyn Collinge III, and Christing Collinge III.

Police say each individual was charged with Ill Treatment of Animals Section (B), a felony charge.

Since Friday, one cat has died, according to a news release.

Chester County Animal Control is now accepting and is in need of donations.

You can donate Floriflora for cats, pee pads, and cat litter.

Call 803-385-6341 for more information.