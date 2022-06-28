CMS Free Lunch Program Coming To An End

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Keep Kids Fed Act that helped provide free lunch to Charlotte-Mecklenburg school students will come to an end on Thursday, June 30th.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture implemented the universal free school meal program at the start of the pandemic.

Waivers allowed K-12 students to receive free school breakfast and lunch despite family income.

The waivers are set to expire at the end of June leaving many students without free lunch programs as they return to pre-pandemic school procedures starting fall 2022-23.

Lawmakers did not include an extension of the 2022 budget, despite the urge from school nutrition advocates.

The ending of the program means families will have to qualify for free or reduced lunch by filling out an application. Students not approved will need to have cash or money on their school account to pay for lunch.

Here is what to expect:

Breakfast will continue to be provided in all CMS schools at no charge.

Lunch prices for students will remain the same as they were in 2019-2020. PreK – $2.50 K-8 – $2.75 9-12 – $3.00 Reduced price lunch is $.40 and adults ala carte.

Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the school year 2022-23 will remain the same. Click here

Students attending non-CEP schools will have to qualify for free or reduced-priced lunch through an approved free or reduced-priced meal benefit application or by direct certification (families receiving food stamps; students who are homeless or foster children). Applications will be available for families to complete online or on paper beginning August 1, 2022.

For more information click here.