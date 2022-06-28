Deputies Investigate Burke County Triple Homicide

NEWLAND, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after three people were shot and killed in Burke County on Monday.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Burke County 911 received a call regarding a shooting that occurred on Rhododendron Run in Newland, N.C.

Burke County Deputies asked for assistance from Avery County Deputies due to the location of the shooting.

At the scene, Burke County Deputies discovered found Avery County, Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and first responders on the scene.

Two Avery County EMS units were preparing to take two people who had been shot to a local hospital, according to a news release.

Initial investigation reveals that three people had been shot related to a domestic situation.

Deputies say Polly Ann Keller, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries and Jeremy Deak Clark, 32, and Anthony Simon Franklin, 33, both died en route to the hospital.

At this time, deputies say they believe two of the three people who died fired shots during this incident.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

