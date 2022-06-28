Humidity & Scattered Showers Building Back In

An unsettled week ahead with a few storms
Kaitlin Wright,

Discussion:
A stalled front to our south will slightly lift north this evening bringing scattered showers and higher humidity back to the region. On and off showers will dominate Wednesday with isolated showers expected on Thursday. Another weak front will approach front the northwest on Friday bringing scattered showers to the area through the holiday weekend.

Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated evening showers are possible before becoming scattered overnight. Lows: Upper 60s. Increasing humidity through the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms at any point through the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated PM showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

Weekend: We hold onto the unsettled pattern with scattered PM showers and storms. High temperatures will flirt with 90.

Tropics:
– Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Island tonight bringing heavy rain and strong wind. Additional strengthening is expected once it moves over the Caribbean Sea.

– Development chances have also increased for an area of low pressure in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. The development chance is 40% right now, but it is possible a tropical depression develops as it approaches Texas. Regardless of development or not, impacts with this will not change – heavy rain is possible along portions of the Texas coast.