Humidity & Scattered Showers Building Back In

Discussion:

A stalled front to our south will slightly lift north this evening bringing scattered showers and higher humidity back to the region. On and off showers will dominate Wednesday with isolated showers expected on Thursday. Another weak front will approach front the northwest on Friday bringing scattered showers to the area through the holiday weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated evening showers are possible before becoming scattered overnight. Lows: Upper 60s. Increasing humidity through the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms at any point through the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated PM showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.