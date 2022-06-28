Josh Duggar Checks Into Texas Prison To Serve 12 Year Sentence

CHARLOTTE, NC – The former TLC star Josh Duggar, 34, has started his 12-year prison sentence after being found guilty of two counts of child pornography on May 25th.

It is reported that Duggar will be serving time at the low-security federal correctional institution FCI Seagoville. Duggar’s defense team reportedly offered the facility due to the proximity of the family.

Prosecutors say Duggar downloaded what they described as “the worse of the worse” material and stored it on his work computer in December 2021. Sources say Duggar will partake in a high-end sex offenders management program.

Duggar’s 12-year sentence will follow a 20-year supervised release with strict rules to adhere to including reporting to a probation officer, and having no contact with children including his own unless his wife allows, he is also prohibited from owning a computer that has internet access.