Edge On The Clock: Chadwick Boseman Died Without A Will

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, is soliciting prayers for her father. She shared a photo holding her dad’s hand, amid reports that he is in the hospital. The Blink-182 drummer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, reportedly dealing with a bout of pancreatitis. Earlier in the day, the 46-year-old tweeted, “God save me.” That’s also the title of a song by his friend, Machine Gun Kelly. Kourtney Kardashian, who married Barker last month, was with Barker when he was taken to the hospital.

Plus, tense moments at a restaurant in New York on Tuesday. Machine Gun Kelly posted a video to his Instagram story with the caption, “And this is when things turned.” He breaks a champagne flute against his face, causing his forehead to bleed.

And, we’re learning how Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s estate will be distributed, following his 2020 death. The actor died without a will. Boseman passed away at the age of 43, after a battle with colon cancer. Before his death, he quietly married his longtime girlfriend Taylor Ledward. After his death, she fought to get limited authority of his estate, which was valued at $3.8M. After legal fees, it’s now valued at $2.5M. She won control, and will split Boseman’s fortune with his parents.

