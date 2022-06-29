Edge On The Clock: GoFundMe Raises $200K For Burger King Employee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A GoFundMe started for a Burger King employee has raised more than $200,000. Kevin Ford, who works at the Las Vegas airport location, is celebrating 27 years with the fast food chain and get this: he has never called out of work.

In a video posted on social media, Ford says the company gave him a goodie bag of gifts, including a Starbucks tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy and pens. People online pointed out that the lackluster gifts did not match Ford’s commitment to the company. His daughter started the GoFundMe to show her appreciation for him.

Plus, will Johnny Depp come back as Jack Sparrow? Don’t hold your breath. There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative says that’s not true.

And, if there is one thing the Kardashians can do, it’s throw a party. North West and her friends took mom Kim’s private jet to celebrate her 9th birthday at “Camp North.”

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock videos!