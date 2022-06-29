Lousiana Man Charged With Attempted First Degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

Alamance County – Blake Arabie, 30, has been extradited to the Alamance County Detention Center after being charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities began an investigation in November 2020 after they received a report that Arabie was attempting to lure an Alamance County juvenile into creating self-inappropriate videos on social media.

The Human Exploitation Team (HET) identified Arabie of Lake Charles, Louisiana as the subject.

On March 12th, 2022, a warrant for Arabie was issued. He was located by HET investigators on March 27th, 2022.

During the arrest, Arabie fled in his vehicle to his residence and initiated a standoff. After about 30 minutes into the standoff, Arabie exited his home with a firearm which he used to shoot himself in the leg in an attempt to evade incarceration, according to a news release.

The wound was non-life-threatening.

After being treated in the hospital, Arabie was taken into custody by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and was later extradited to Alamcane County Detention Center on Saturday, June 25th.