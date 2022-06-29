Moorseville Mobile-Home Fire Rescue

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a reported mobile home fire on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th.

Fire Marshalls arrived on the scene around 5:00 a.m. to locate a single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke coming from the home.

The first fire-rescue crew to arrive on the scene made entry into the home and extinguished the fire. During that time, a second crew assisted with the search and fire control.

A crew member located a cat and removed it from the smokey home and began to perform life-saving procedures.

The injured cat was transported to a local veterinarian where it was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was determined accidental, according to a news release.

No other occupants were injured in the fire.