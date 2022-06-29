The Man Who Said No To Beyoncé: TV Host Says Superstar Thought He Was Someone Else

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A “what would you do” story to talk about! TV host Justin Sylvester spilled the beans this week about the time Beyoncé invited him to a party, and he said no. He says it was a case of mistaken identity. Sylvester says he attended an Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles, thrown by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

He says, “We go to this Oscars party and we’re standing up and all of a sudden, I see this woman sauntering up. She’s in this gilded gown and she’s walking up. And she comes up, and it’s Beyoncé. And she looks at me and she goes, ‘Are you coming? We’re going to go. Are y’all? Are you guys staying?’ And my date, I’m holding up with one arm because he’s falling. Keep in mind, he’s 210 pounds of dead weight over here. And I’m like, ‘Get it together.’ So, I’m trying to like, keep it cool cause, you know, because if Beyoncé comes, you just gotta keep it cool.”

When asked why he didn’t say, “Yes, I am coming with you,” Sylvester replied, “Because the minute I would’ve got in the car, she would’ve realized I wasn’t the person she thought she was talking to. Two minutes later, Kelly Rowland and her husband walk by. Tim Witherspoon is her husband’s name. He and I look sort of alike.” Sylvester says Beyoncé must have thought she was talking to Witherspoon when she asked him if he was coming with them.

Would you have done what Sylvester did? Or would you have taken the chance?

Our question of the night: would you have gone to the party?

