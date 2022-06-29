Tips For Staying Safe During Your Fourth Of July Festivities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – The Fourth of July celebration typically includes fireworks, grills, and time spent outdoors. But each of these activities can post a risk of injuries and/or property damage.

More than 19,500 fires are reported each year due to fireworks. Burns account for 44 percent of ER injuries around the Fourth, and the age group with the highest rate of fireworks injury is children ages 10-14. Sparklers alone are responsible for one quarter of fireworks-related ER visits.

Keep your Independence Day happy and safe by following these tips from the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s office: