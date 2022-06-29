Tips For Staying Safe During Your Fourth Of July Festivities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – The Fourth of July celebration typically includes fireworks, grills, and time spent outdoors. But each of these activities can post a risk of injuries and/or property damage.
More than 19,500 fires are reported each year due to fireworks. Burns account for 44 percent of ER injuries around the Fourth, and the age group with the highest rate of fireworks injury is children ages 10-14. Sparklers alone are responsible for one quarter of fireworks-related ER visits.
Keep your Independence Day happy and safe by following these tips from the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s office:
- Enjoy fireworks safely at a public display supervised by professionals.
- At home, use alternate fun options like glow sticks, noisemakers (consider local noise ordinances), or silly string.
- You can add more festivity to your Fourth of July gathering by having outdoor movie night, doing a patriotic craft with your kids, or throwing a birthday party for the United States, complete with cake and decorations.
- Make sure to move grills at least 10 feet from your house and anything else that can burn. Siding and decking can catch fire.
- Keep children and pets at least three feet from the grill.
- Never leave the grill unattended.
- Keep the grill clean to minimize grease fires and flareups.
- Make sure fire pits, permanent or portable, are at least three feet from your house and anything that can burn. Be aware of trees, awnings or other combustible materials overhead!
- Keep children away from the fire pit.
- Use a metal screen over wood-burning fires to keep sparks contained.
- Put out fires before leaving the yard.
- Matches and lighters should always be out of reach of children.
- Fireworks can be scary for pets — be sure to mind pets if there will be fireworks noises in your neighborhood.