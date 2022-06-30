4th Of July Holiday Travel Kicks Off At Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers are reminded to arrive early and to expect long lines at the airport as the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is expected to be one of Charlotte’s busiest weekends since the start of the pandemic.

TSA advises travelers to be inside the Airport at least two hours before departure of a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Passengers should also allow for extra time for parking, and if possible, to book their parking in advance.

Officials say the busiest days are predicted to be Thursday, June 30th, Friday, July 1st, Saturday July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th.